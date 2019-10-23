Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Keeping Pilot Flower Bus Lane Through March (The Source)
  • LAist On Drivers Killing Pedestrians
  • Destination Crenshaw Is Absolutely Necessary (Curbed)
  • Garcetti Launches Cool Streets Program (NBC)
  • Feds Sue California Over Cap-and-Trade (LAT)
  • More On Little Tokyo Station TOD Plans (Curbed)
  • Affordable Senior Housing Project Completed Near Slauson Crenshaw Line Station (Urbanize)
  • L.A. City Bans No-Fault Evictions (Curbed, LAT)
    LAT‘s Steve Lopez Tells Rent-Gouging Story

