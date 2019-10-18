Today’s Headlines
- Expo/Blue Service To Be Restored To 6-Minute Headways (The Source)
- Blue/A Line To Re-Open November 2 (The Source, Daily News, LAT)
- Metro Unveils TOD Plan For West Santa Ana Branch Rail (Urbanize)
- Women Feel Less Safe On Public Transit (KCRW)
- L.A. Planning Dept Tries To Limit Podium Parking Buildings (Urbanize)
- 7-Story Residential Building Under Construction Near Chinatown Station (Urbanize)
- Uber Pursues Immigrant Workforce (SGV Tribune)
