This Week In Livable Streets

This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from the Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

CalBike conference, PMJ dinner, HHH supportive housing, Metro board committees, Walktober, L.A. River, and more!

Ongoing this month – The Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition is hosting Walktober – details at PCSC.

– The Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition is hosting Walktober – details at PCSC. Tuesday 10/15 – The full L.A. City Council will vote on Measure HHH Round 3 Call For Projects funding for housing to curb homelessness. When this item was approved in committee, councilmembers overruled John Lee’s opposition to funding a single supportive housing development planned in Chatsworth. A similar conflict is likely at the full council vote. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. at City Hall, 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown Los Angeles. Everyone In is calling for advocates to gather at 9:30 a.m. in the rotunda. Details at meeting agenda – see item 25.

– The full L.A. City Council will vote on Measure HHH Round 3 Call For Projects funding for housing to curb homelessness. When this item was approved in committee, councilmembers overruled John Lee’s opposition to funding a single supportive housing development planned in Chatsworth. A similar conflict is likely at the full council vote. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. at City Hall, 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown Los Angeles. Everyone In is calling for advocates to gather at 9:30 a.m. in the rotunda. Details at meeting agenda – see item 25. Tuesday 10/15 – L.A. Walks, L.A. City Councilmember Mike Bonin, and Heart of Del Rey will host a free walking tour of Centinela Avenue to showcase potential street safety improvements. Attendees will learn about the Great Streets campaign and issues surrounding Centinela Ave., and provide feedback on what they want to see. The walking tour will start at 6 p.m. at 4533 S. Centinela Avenue in Del Rey. Details and register at Eventbrite.

– L.A. Walks, L.A. City Councilmember Mike Bonin, and Heart of Del Rey will host a free walking tour of Centinela Avenue to showcase potential street safety improvements. Attendees will learn about the Great Streets campaign and issues surrounding Centinela Ave., and provide feedback on what they want to see. The walking tour will start at 6 p.m. at 4533 S. Centinela Avenue in Del Rey. Details and register at Eventbrite. Tuesday-Thursday 10/15-17 – The California Bicycle Summit will take place at the Center for Healthy Communities in Downtown Los Angeles. Details and registration at CalBike.

– The California Bicycle Summit will take place at the Center for Healthy Communities in Downtown Los Angeles. Details and registration at CalBike. Wednesday-Thursday 10/16-17 – The Metro board will convene its various committees to discuss and approve items in advance of next week’s board meeting. Agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage.

– The Metro board will convene its various committees to discuss and approve items in advance of next week’s board meeting. Agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage. Thursday 10/17 -Metro will host an open house on the transit-oriented development of the Metro Regional Connector Little Tokyo/Arts District Station site. There will be two open house sessions from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the Kaikan Room at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple at 815 E. 1st Street in Little Tokyo. In January 2019, Metro received development proposals for the Little Tokyo/Arts District Station site, then chose four development teams. The open house is an opportunity for attendees to meet the four development teams, learn about their proposals, ask questions, and provide feedback. Rsvp and details at Eventbrite.

-Metro will host an open house on the transit-oriented development of the Metro Regional Connector Little Tokyo/Arts District Station site. There will be two open house sessions from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the Kaikan Room at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple at 815 E. 1st Street in Little Tokyo. In January 2019, Metro received development proposals for the Little Tokyo/Arts District Station site, then chose four development teams. The open house is an opportunity for attendees to meet the four development teams, learn about their proposals, ask questions, and provide feedback. Rsvp and details at Eventbrite. Friday 10/18 – People for Mobility Justice will host their fundraiser awards dinner Moving Beyond Equity: Celebrating a Decade of Fighting for Mobility Justice. The festivities will take place starting at 6 p.m. at City Libre at 1406 Pleasant Avenue in Boyle Heights. To purchase tickets go to the PMJ event webpage or contact Maryann Aguirre at maryann[at]mobilityjustice.org

– People for Mobility Justice will host their fundraiser awards dinner Moving Beyond Equity: Celebrating a Decade of Fighting for Mobility Justice. The festivities will take place starting at 6 p.m. at City Libre at 1406 Pleasant Avenue in Boyle Heights. To purchase tickets go to the PMJ event webpage or contact Maryann Aguirre at maryann[at]mobilityjustice.org Saturday 10/20 – The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host a free bilingual (English/Spanish) bike tour of the L.A. River Path. The ride will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Union Station and make stops along the L.A. River at Albion Park, Ed P. Reyes River Greenway, Riverside Drive (at the end of the existing bike path), and L.A. State Historic Park. Metro will provide transportation for interested pre-registered participants (and bikes) to and from Vernon/Maywood and Union Station. There is very limited space available, so please reserve your spot ASAP during registration. Pick-up will be at Riverfront Park (5000 Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90058) at 8:15am. The vans will return to the same location after the ride. Details at Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.