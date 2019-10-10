Today’s Headlines

  • Communities Protest LAPD Racial Biases (LAT)
  • Mayor Garcetti Elected To Lead C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group
    …Editorial: Fighting Climate Crisis Requires Leadership – Including Bus And Bike (LAT)
  • Charges Upped In Woon Frazier Hit-and-Run Case (Biking in L.A.)
  • LAT‘s Vartabedian On Secret Metrolink Plan To Raid High-Speed Rail Funds
    Daily News Says HSR Money Could Boost Metrolink Ridership
  • Drag Queen Survives WeHo Attempted Murder Hit-and-Run (CBS)
    …Lawyer Seeking Info On Hit-and-Run, Surveilance Video Shows Crash (WeHoVille)
  • O.C. 405 Freeway Construction Paused After Native Burial Discovered (LAT, SGV Tribune)
  • L.A. State Historic Park Looks To Add Ramp To Broadway (Urbanize, Curbed)
  • LAist On Homeless Housing HHH Audit
  • Some Homeowners Don’t Like CA Expansion Of ADUs (LAT)

