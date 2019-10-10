Today’s Headlines

Communities Protest LAPD Racial Biases (LAT)

Mayor Garcetti Elected To Lead C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group

…Editorial: Fighting Climate Crisis Requires Leadership – Including Bus And Bike (LAT)

…Editorial: Fighting Climate Crisis Requires Leadership – Including Bus And Bike (LAT) Charges Upped In Woon Frazier Hit-and-Run Case (Biking in L.A.)

LAT‘s Vartabedian On Secret Metrolink Plan To Raid High-Speed Rail Funds

…Daily News Says HSR Money Could Boost Metrolink Ridership

…Daily News Says HSR Money Could Boost Metrolink Ridership Drag Queen Survives WeHo Attempted Murder Hit-and-Run (CBS)

…Lawyer Seeking Info On Hit-and-Run, Surveilance Video Shows Crash (WeHoVille)

…Lawyer Seeking Info On Hit-and-Run, Surveilance Video Shows Crash (WeHoVille) O.C. 405 Freeway Construction Paused After Native Burial Discovered (LAT, SGV Tribune)

L.A. State Historic Park Looks To Add Ramp To Broadway (Urbanize, Curbed)

LAist On Homeless Housing HHH Audit

Some Homeowners Don’t Like CA Expansion Of ADUs (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA