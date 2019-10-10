Today’s Headlines
- Communities Protest LAPD Racial Biases (LAT)
- Mayor Garcetti Elected To Lead C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group
…Editorial: Fighting Climate Crisis Requires Leadership – Including Bus And Bike (LAT)
- Charges Upped In Woon Frazier Hit-and-Run Case (Biking in L.A.)
- LAT‘s Vartabedian On Secret Metrolink Plan To Raid High-Speed Rail Funds
…Daily News Says HSR Money Could Boost Metrolink Ridership
- Drag Queen Survives WeHo Attempted Murder Hit-and-Run (CBS)
…Lawyer Seeking Info On Hit-and-Run, Surveilance Video Shows Crash (WeHoVille)
- O.C. 405 Freeway Construction Paused After Native Burial Discovered (LAT, SGV Tribune)
- L.A. State Historic Park Looks To Add Ramp To Broadway (Urbanize, Curbed)
- LAist On Homeless Housing HHH Audit
- Some Homeowners Don’t Like CA Expansion Of ADUs (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA