This Week In Livable Streets

This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from the Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Active SGV Advocacy 101, Everyone In 101, Bike Ride For Safety & Justice, Walktober, Culver City New Mobility, and more!

Ongoing this month – The Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition is hosting Walktober – a month of walking events, including Girl Treks, a Pasadena City Hall tour, an Eaton Canyon hike, and Walktoberfest. Details at PCSC.

Saturday 10/12 – Culver City will host its Arts District Art Walk & Roll Festival, featuring artists, live music, food, wine and beer gardens, tastings, kids activities, interactive art experiences, and a six-block Venice Boulevard street closure within easy walking distance of the Metro Expo Culver City Station.

Culver City is updating its General Plan so the city is hosting a speaker series to discuss critical issues affecting the plan, the city, the region, and beyond. At the Art Festival, hear mobility design expert Dan Sturges presenting on New Mobility. Following the presentation, catch a screening of the Dutch documentary film, Why We Cycle. Sturges will present from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the screening of Why We Cycle will begin at 1:30 p.m. It all will take place at Envoy Property Management at 9929 Venice Boulevard. Details at Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.