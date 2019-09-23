Today’s Headlines
- To Support Climate, Stop Driving So Much (Curbed)
- L.A. Times On Metro Expo Line Overcrowding and Operations Chief With “No Feedback”
- Adding Parking Is Climate Change Denial (LB Post)
…Shoup: Parking Reform To Save Cities (CityLab)
- Downey Exhibition Dovetails With City Pedestrian Plan (Downey Patriot)
- Assuming Commuters Are Drivers, LAist Explains Freeway Ramp Signals
- LAPD Breaks Up E-Scooter Flash Mob In DTLA (CBS2)
- 454-Home Supportive Housing Planned By Beverly Red Line Station (Urbanize)
- 310-Home Development Planned By Monrovia Gold Line Station (Urbanize)
- Driver Slams Into Westlake Restaurant, Sends 5 People To Hospital (LAT)
- Driver Crashes Into Hawthorne Utility Pole, Sending 3 To Hospital And Power Outage (Daily Breeze)
- Streetfilms Visits Angels Flight
