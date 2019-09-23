This Week in Livable Streets

This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Metro board, WeHo bike lanes, T-Committee, Stories from the Frontline, Eastside mural ride, RailPAC, Pico Rivera, El Monte, and more.

Monday 9/23 – Tonight West Hollywood City Council will consider adding bike lanes on Santa Monica Blvd. between Almont Drive and Doheny Drive to close the gap between WeHo’s existing bike lanes and Beverly Hills’ recently added ones. The WeHoBC strongly supports this item, specifically either option ‘2’ (remove parking on both sides of the street) or ‘3’ (remove parking on one side and narrow the median) to make room for the new lanes. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at West Hollywood Park, Council Chambers, at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Details at meeting agenda and staff report.

– West Hollywood City Council will consider adding bike lanes on Santa Monica Blvd. between Almont Drive and Doheny Drive to close the gap between WeHo’s existing bike lanes and Beverly Hills’ recently added ones. The WeHoBC strongly supports this item, specifically either option ‘2’ (remove parking on both sides of the street) or ‘3’ (remove parking on one side and narrow the median) to make room for the new lanes. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at West Hollywood Park, Council Chambers, at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Details at meeting agenda and staff report. Wednesday 9/25 – The Los Angeles City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss various items, including some Metro- and state-funded transportation safety improvement projects. The meeting takes place starting at 1 p.m. at City Hall, room 1010, at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda.

– The Los Angeles City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss various items, including some Metro- and state-funded transportation safety improvement projects. The meeting takes place starting at 1 p.m. at City Hall, room 1010, at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda. Wednesday 9/25 – The California Transportation Commission will holding a public hearing on Metro’s proposed 105 Freeway ExpressLanes Project, which would add ExpressLanes on the 105 between the 405 and 605 freeways. The hearing will start at 6 p.m. at St. Francis Medical Center, Patient Building, Auditorium, at 3630 E. Imperial Highway in Lynwood. Click here to follow a webcast. Details (including parking information but not transit instructions) at Metro’s The Source.

– The California Transportation Commission will holding a public hearing on Metro’s proposed 105 Freeway ExpressLanes Project, which would add ExpressLanes on the 105 between the 405 and 605 freeways. The hearing will start at 6 p.m. at St. Francis Medical Center, Patient Building, Auditorium, at 3630 E. Imperial Highway in Lynwood. Click here to follow a webcast. Details (including parking information but not transit instructions) at Metro’s The Source. Thursday 9/26 – The Metro board will convene its regular monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at Metro’s 3rd Floor boardroom at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. This month’s agenda includes the West Santa Ana Branch, L.A. River bikeway, N. 710 Corridor projects, bus procurement, and more. Agenda and staff reports at Metro meetings page.

– The Metro board will convene its regular monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at Metro’s 3rd Floor boardroom at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. This month’s agenda includes the West Santa Ana Branch, L.A. River bikeway, N. 710 Corridor projects, bus procurement, and more. Agenda and staff reports at Metro meetings page. Thursday 9/26 – Stories From the Frontline will host an evening of story telling from neighbors who have recovered from homelessness. The event is free, includes light dinner and drinks, and will take place from 6-9 p.m. at Coffee Connection at 3838 S. Centinela Los Angeles in Mar Vista. Details at Stories from the Fontline.

– Stories From the Frontline will host an evening of story telling from neighbors who have recovered from homelessness. The event is free, includes light dinner and drinks, and will take place from 6-9 p.m. at Coffee Connection at 3838 S. Centinela Los Angeles in Mar Vista. Details at Stories from the Fontline. Friday 9/27 – ActiveSGV will host a Bike-Frinedly Business District launch event: Taste of El Monte and South El Monte. The foodie bike ride will stop at Rio’s Pizza, B Nutritious, Cyber Yogurt, and the Vegan in El Monte Festival, organized by Plant Love Food. Check in at 5:45 p.m. for a 6:15 p.m. departure from the Jeff Seymour Family Center at 10900 Mulhall Street in El Monte. Details at Facebook event or Eventbrite.

– ActiveSGV will host a Bike-Frinedly Business District launch event: Taste of El Monte and South El Monte. The foodie bike ride will stop at Rio’s Pizza, B Nutritious, Cyber Yogurt, and the Vegan in El Monte Festival, organized by Plant Love Food. Check in at 5:45 p.m. for a 6:15 p.m. departure from the Jeff Seymour Family Center at 10900 Mulhall Street in El Monte. Details at Facebook event or Eventbrite. Saturday 9/28 – Nature For All will host All Aboard for Nature! Public Lands Day L.A. The event will start with a morning festival from 8-10 a.m. at Union Station. This will be followed by various transit-to-parks trips. Details and pre-register at Nature for All.

– Nature For All will host All Aboard for Nature! Public Lands Day L.A. The event will start with a morning festival from 8-10 a.m. at Union Station. This will be followed by various transit-to-parks trips. Details and pre-register at Nature for All. Saturday 9/28 – The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host a bilingual ride featuring the proposed Pico Rivera Regional Bikeway, a 1.5-mile bicycle facility along Dunlap Road and a pedestrian bridge over the San Gabriel River. The proposed bio-swale protected bike lanes with native plants, expanded sidewalks, and angled street parking will expand access and recreational opportunities for the larger region. The ride will gather at 10 a.m. for a 10:30 a.m. departure from Smith Park (corner of Rosemead Blvd and Mines Ave) in Pico Rivera. Details and RSVP at Eventbrite.

– The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host a bilingual ride featuring the proposed Pico Rivera Regional Bikeway, a 1.5-mile bicycle facility along Dunlap Road and a pedestrian bridge over the San Gabriel River. The proposed bio-swale protected bike lanes with native plants, expanded sidewalks, and angled street parking will expand access and recreational opportunities for the larger region. The ride will gather at 10 a.m. for a 10:30 a.m. departure from Smith Park (corner of Rosemead Blvd and Mines Ave) in Pico Rivera. Details and RSVP at Eventbrite. Saturday 9/28 – People for Mobility Justice (PMJ) will host a bike street skills class and community bike ride highlighting the Eastside murals. The family-friendly bike safety class/ride will gather at 10 a.m for a 10:30 a.m. departure from Mariachi Plaza Metro Gold Line Station in Boyle Heights. Details and pre-register at Eventbrite.

– People for Mobility Justice (PMJ) will host a bike street skills class and community bike ride highlighting the Eastside murals. The family-friendly bike safety class/ride will gather at 10 a.m for a 10:30 a.m. departure from Mariachi Plaza Metro Gold Line Station in Boyle Heights. Details and pre-register at Eventbrite. Saturday 9/28 – RailPAC’s 2019 Steel Wheels and Annual Member Conference will take place at the Old Spaghetti Factory at 110 E Santa Fe Avenue, adjacent to Fullerton Amtrak Station. Details at RailPAC, register via Eventbrite.

– RailPAC’s 2019 Steel Wheels and Annual Member Conference will take place at the Old Spaghetti Factory at 110 E Santa Fe Avenue, adjacent to Fullerton Amtrak Station. Details at RailPAC, register via Eventbrite. Sunday 9/29 – ActiveSGV will host its last-Sunday-of-the-month fun, leisurely community bike ride in El Monte and South El Monte. Meet at 9:30 a.m. for a 10 a.m. departure from Valley Mall (next to The Camp) at 10801 Valley Mall in El Monte. Details at Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.