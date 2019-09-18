Today’s Headlines
- Carnage: Crossing Guard Died From Injuries In Valley Glen Hit-and-Run Crime (Daily News, ABC7, KTLA)
- Metro Slightly Increased Expo Service, Riders Say Trains Still Too Crowded (Curbed)
- Metro Board Expected To Approve Contracts For Congestion Pricing Study (The Source)
- Reframing Transportation Design To Center Ethics, Equity, and Empathy (Curbed)
- Why L.A. Air Quality Is So Bad (KCRW)
- USC Restoring Canceled Transit Benefits (USC Transportation)
…Drivers Have Crashed Into Five USC Bicyclists This Month (USC Annenberg)
- L.A. Gas Prices Jump 6.5 Cents In One Day (Daily Breeze)
- Caltrans Studying How To Make 110 Freeway Safer (Eastsider)
- L.A. Plans Supportive Housing On West L.A. City Parking Site (Urbanize)
- Councilmember Lee Opposes Chatsworth Homeless Housing (LAT)
- Trump Want To Make A Homeless Shelter At Unused Hawthorne Federal Building (CityLab)
