Today’s Headlines

Carnage: Crossing Guard Died From Injuries In Valley Glen Hit-and-Run Crime (Daily News, ABC7, KTLA)

Metro Slightly Increased Expo Service, Riders Say Trains Still Too Crowded (Curbed)

Metro Board Expected To Approve Contracts For Congestion Pricing Study (The Source)

Reframing Transportation Design To Center Ethics, Equity, and Empathy (Curbed)

Why L.A. Air Quality Is So Bad (KCRW)

USC Restoring Canceled Transit Benefits (USC Transportation)

…Drivers Have Crashed Into Five USC Bicyclists This Month (USC Annenberg)

…Drivers Have Crashed Into Five USC Bicyclists This Month (USC Annenberg) L.A. Gas Prices Jump 6.5 Cents In One Day (Daily Breeze)

Caltrans Studying How To Make 110 Freeway Safer (Eastsider)

L.A. Plans Supportive Housing On West L.A. City Parking Site (Urbanize)

Councilmember Lee Opposes Chatsworth Homeless Housing (LAT)

Trump Want To Make A Homeless Shelter At Unused Hawthorne Federal Building (CityLab)

