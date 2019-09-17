Today’s Headlines
- A U.S. Pedestrian Dies Every 90 Minutes, Low Income Areas Hurt Worst (LAT)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Man In Long Beach (CBS)
- Culver City Approves Metro Bike Share Implementation (@npope32 Twitter)
- O’Farrell Motion Would Extend River Bike Path In North Atwater (Urbanize)
- E-Scooters Frequently Limited By Geofencing (LAT)
- Permanent Supportive Housing For People With Disabilities Planned For Mar Vista (Curbed)
- South L.A. Concerns That Crenshaw/Obama Development Will Gentrify (LAT)
- Curbed Profiles Geoffrey Palmer, Developer Hosting Trump
