This Week In Livable Streets
Santa Monica will open two miles of streets, plus: Sunland ghost bike, Baldwin Park ride, homeless services job fair, and Eastside Gold Line talk.
- Monday 9/9 – Tonight CiclaValley and Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE) will be placing a ghost bike memorial for a bicyclist killed by a hit-and-run driver. The event will take place from 8-9 p..m at 8363 Foothill Boulevard in Sunland-Tujunga. Details at Facebook event.
- Thursday 9/12 – The Transit Coalition will host a talk about East L.A. Light Rail with Metro Eastside Gold Line Phase 2 Project Manager Jenny Cristales-Cevallos. The talk will take start at 6 p.m. at Metro Headquarters, Union Station Conference Room, 1 Gateway Plaza (behind Union Station) in downtown Los Angeles. Details and purchase tickets at Eventbrite.
- Thursday 9/12 – The L.A. Homeless Services Authority and others will host a Homeless Service Professionals Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Los Angeles College, 9000 Overland Avenue, in Culver City. Details at Eventbrite.
- Saturday 9/14 – ActiveSGV will host a Bike Friendly Business Dam Ride featuring Meizhou Express. These second Saturday leisurely community bike rides highlight bike-friendly businesses. Meet at 9:30 a.m. and depart at 10 a.m. from Morgan Park, 4100 Baldwin Park Boulevard in Baldwin Park. Bring money for lunch. Details at Facebook event.
- Sunday 9/15 – The city of Santa Monica will host its popular Coast open streets festival. The event is free, fun, and family-friendly. It will features two miles of streets closed to cars – and open to people of all ages and abilities to bike, skate, scoot, run, walk, and roll. Easy transit access via the Metro Expo Line Downtown Santa Monica Station. Details at Santa Monica, Facebook, or Eventbrite.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.