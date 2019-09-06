#SGV Connect 48 – Foothills and Rivers Protection Act, and CA Legislation Representative Judy Chu on San Gabriel Mountains Foothills and Rivers Protection Act and Melanie Curry on the Last Week of the Legislative Session in Sacramento

This week we return to our traditional two-interview format for a special edition featuring an interview with a sitting member of the United States Congress.

Kris Fortin interviews Representative Judy Chu about the San Gabriel Mountains Foothills and Rivers Protection Act (HR 2215). Chu’s legislation would add over 51,000 acres of protected forest land to the federally protected land surrounding the San Gabriel Mountains.

In our second interview, Damien talks with Melanie Curry, the editor of Streetsblog California, about four pieces of legislation that are coming up for a final vote in the legislature soon. That list includes a bill that would finally put an end to any notion to extend the 710 freeway northward, and one that would require Caltrans to add more complete streets elements when repaving or repairing state highways inside of cities.

To get in touch with your state legislator about any of these bills, visit CalBike or Active SGV.

