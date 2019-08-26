SGV Connect : The Next Gold Line Extension Hits a Milestone and Alhambra Approves a General Plan

This week’s SGV Connect features big updates on the Foothill Gold Line extension from Glendora to Montclair. With new funding in-hand and a contract signed with a construction firm, the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority anticipates the line will open in 2026. Damien talks with Construction Authority CEO Habib Balian about the authority’s big month and where they go from here.

Earlier this month, the Alhambra City Council approved a new general plan for the city after a five-year outreach process. Kris talks with planning commissioner Andrea Lofthouse Quesada about the process to create the plan and some of the highlights.

We’ll be back in September with a special podcast focused on Foothill Transit. Talk to you then.

