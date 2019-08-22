Today’s Headlines

  • Aggressive Santa Monica Driver Videoed Harassing Cyclist (YouTube via Reddit)
  • WeHo Mayor Tweets OK For Delivery Vehicles to Park in Bike Lane
    Snubs CalBike As “Outrage Culture”
  • 6,000 So Cal Bus Stops Lack Shelter (Curbed)
  • L.A. City Councilmember-Elect John Lee Opposes BRT (Curbed)
    SBLA reported this before the election
  • Transit Sheriffs Catch Gold Line Thief/Vandal (Facebook)
  • Long Beach Blue Line Anaheim Station Adjacent Affordable Housing Nearly Complete (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Wants To Make It Easier To Clear Homeless Encampments (LAT)

