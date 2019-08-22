Today’s Headlines

Aggressive Santa Monica Driver Videoed Harassing Cyclist (YouTube via Reddit)

WeHo Mayor Tweets OK For Delivery Vehicles to Park in Bike Lane

…Snubs CalBike As “Outrage Culture” 6,000 So Cal Bus Stops Lack Shelter (Curbed)

L.A. City Councilmember-Elect John Lee Opposes BRT (Curbed)

…SBLA reported this before the election Transit Sheriffs Catch Gold Line Thief/Vandal (Facebook)

Long Beach Blue Line Anaheim Station Adjacent Affordable Housing Nearly Complete (Urbanize)

L.A. Wants To Make It Easier To Clear Homeless Encampments (LAT)

