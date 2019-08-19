This Week In Livable Streets
This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.
A Walk in the Park, Bike El Monte and South El Monte, and learn about Metro Highway Programs
- Thursday 8/22 – The Transit Coalition will host a talk by Abdollah Ansari speaking on Metro’s Highway Programs. The talk will take place at 6 p.m. at Metro Headquarters, Union Station Conference Room, at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown L.A. For ticket prices, rsvps, and more information see Eventbrite.
- Sunday 8/25 – ActiveSGV will host their last Sunday of the month free beginner-friendly community bike ride in El Monte and South El Monte. Riders will gather at 9:30 a.m. for at 10 a.m. departure from Valley Mall (next to The Camp) at 10801 Valley Mall in El Monte. Details at Facebook event.
- Sunday 8/25 – Los Angeles Walks and the L.A. Parks Foundation will host Walk in the Park – a walking tour of three of L.A. parks, steeped in history and local culture. The walk begins at 2 p.m. at Shatto Park at 3191 W. 4th Street in Koreatown. The walk will visit Lafayette Park and end up at MacArthur Park. Tickets are $10, payable at the event. Details at L.A. Walks or Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.