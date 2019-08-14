Today’s Headlines
- John Lee Claims Victory In Valley City Council Race (LAT, Daily News)
…Lee Victory Appears Likely, Though Vote Tallies Not Final (LAist)
- The L.A. Taco Guide To Riding Public Transportation In L.A.
- CicLAvia Is Coming To West Hollywood (WeHoVille)
- L.A. Could Learn From European Cities (Downtown News)
- County Considers $29M For Affordable Housing (Urbanize)
- Is Gentrification Making West Hollywood Less Gay? (LAist)
- Culver City Passed One-Year Rent Freeze (LAist)
…Rents Are Rising In L.A. (Curbed)
…Housing Construction This Year Slightly Up From 2017-18 (Curbed)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA