Today’s Headlines

  • John Lee Claims Victory In Valley City Council Race (LAT, Daily News)
    …Lee Victory Appears Likely, Though Vote Tallies Not Final (LAist)
  • The L.A. Taco Guide To Riding Public Transportation In L.A.
  • CicLAvia Is Coming To West Hollywood (WeHoVille)
  • L.A. Could Learn From European Cities (Downtown News)
  • County Considers $29M For Affordable Housing (Urbanize)
  • Is Gentrification Making West Hollywood Less Gay? (LAist)
  • Culver City Passed One-Year Rent Freeze (LAist)
    …Rents Are Rising In L.A. (Curbed)
    …Housing Construction This Year Slightly Up From 2017-18 (Curbed)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA