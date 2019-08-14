Today’s Headlines

John Lee Claims Victory In Valley City Council Race (LAT, Daily News)

…Lee Victory Appears Likely, Though Vote Tallies Not Final (LAist)

The L.A. Taco Guide To Riding Public Transportation In L.A.

CicLAvia Is Coming To West Hollywood (WeHoVille)

L.A. Could Learn From European Cities (Downtown News)

County Considers $29M For Affordable Housing (Urbanize)

Is Gentrification Making West Hollywood Less Gay? (LAist)

Culver City Passed One-Year Rent Freeze (LAist)

…Rents Are Rising In L.A. (Curbed)

…Housing Construction This Year Slightly Up From 2017-18 (Curbed)

