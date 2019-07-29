This Week In Livable Streets

This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Metro Sepulveda Transit meetings, SoCaTa Vancouver talk, Introduction to Resilience, and more.

Tuesday 7/30 and Saturday 8/3 – Metro will host the remaining two of four community meetings on its Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project. Metro is now conducting a feasibility study to evaluate a number of high-capacity transit alternatives between the San Fernando Valley and the Westside. The feasibility study is divided into two areas: a Valley-Westside segment and a Westside-LAX segment. Two remaining meetings will take place:

– Tuesday 7/30 – 6-8 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church at 10750 Ohio Avenue in Westwood. Presentation at 6:30 p.m. (Facebook event)

– Saturday 8/3 – 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Marvin Braude Constituent Service Center at 6262 Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys. Bilingual meeting with English presentation at 10:30 a.m. and Spanish presentation at 11:45 a.m. (Facebook events: Spanish, English)

Additional details at Metro’s The Source.

– Metro will host a public “Introduction to Resilience” workshop tomorrow from 10-11:30 a.m. at Metro headquarters, 3rd Floor, One Gateway Plaza – behind Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Per Metro, this series of 90-minute workshops are designed to introduce you to what resilience is, and how it applies to your life at home and at work. You can join the series at any time. This series includes workshops on: Building Resilient Communities, Managing Risk and Uncertainty, Building Resilient Energy Systems, and Building Resilient Water Systems. Details at Facebook event. Saturday 8/3 – Southern California Transit Advocates (SoCaTa) will host a Brian Yanity presentation on Metro Vancouver transit and transit-oriented development. The meeting will take place from 1-4 p.m. at Angelus Plaza at 255 S. Hill Street in downtown Los Angeles. Details at Facebook event.

– Southern California Transit Advocates (SoCaTa) will host a Brian Yanity presentation on Metro Vancouver transit and transit-oriented development. The meeting will take place from 1-4 p.m. at Angelus Plaza at 255 S. Hill Street in downtown Los Angeles. Details at Facebook event. Saturday 8/3 – Relámpago Wheelery will host its monthly BiciParranda karaoke fundraiser party, this month benefiting the Koreatown Popular Assembly. Festivities get underway at 6 p.m. at Relámpago Wheelery at 140 Bimini Place in Koreatown. Details at Relámpago Facebook page.

– Relámpago Wheelery will host its monthly BiciParranda karaoke fundraiser party, this month benefiting the Koreatown Popular Assembly. Festivities get underway at 6 p.m. at Relámpago Wheelery at 140 Bimini Place in Koreatown. Details at Relámpago Facebook page. Coming up next week: Wednesday 8/7 – Metro will host one additional NoHo-Pasadena BRT scoping meeting from 5:30-8 p.m. at Occidental College’s Samuelson Pavilion, in Eagle Rock. For details see Equitable Eagle Rock or Metro project page.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.