Today’s Headlines
- LAT Editorial Board: L.A. Needs Bus-Only Lanes
- Hundreds Attend Contentious Metro Eagle Rock BRT Hearing (CBS)
…Anti-BRT Attendees Booed And Screamed At Supporters @topomodesto Twitter
…Boulevard Sentinel (noted anti-BRT bias) Meeting Coverage: Opinions Split
…L.A. Podcast Talks Eagle Rock Anti-BRT Uproar
- Suspected Copper Thief Vandalizes Gold Line In Azusa (SGVcitywatch)
- Carnage: Driver Who Killed Woon Frazier Pleads Not Guilty (MyNewsLA)
…Driver Kills One In Hawthorne Hit-and-Run (Daily News)
- Burbank Working On Its Complete Streets Plan (Burbank Leader)
- Claremont Extends E-Scooter Ban (SGVTribune)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA