This Week In Livable Streets

Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT meetings (tonight!), Stories from the Frontline, Metro committees, Green New Deal, and more this week.

– Stories from the Frontline and Everyone In will host an evening of first person storytelling from people who have recovered from homelessness and have benefited from affordable and supportive housing. The event will take place from 6-9 p.m. at Wanderlust Hollywood, 1357 North Highland Avenue – easy walking distance from the Hollywood/Highland Metro Red Line station. The event is free, but pre-registration is requested via Eventbrite. Friday 7/11 – Westside Urban Forum will host a panel discussion on A Green New Deal for Los Angeles. The event will take place at 7:15 a.m. at the Helms Design Center on the Helms Bakery campus, 8745 Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Details and registration via WUF events webpage.

