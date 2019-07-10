Today’s Headlines

Police Investigating Stabbing On Board Expo Line (CBS2)

Atwater/Los Feliz L.A. River Multi-Mode Bridge Taking Shape (Curbed)

La Verne Looking For Volunteers To Serve On Active Transpo Committee (SGV Tribune)

County Supervisors Approve $40.8M For Six Affordable Housing Projects (Urbanize)

Wesson Motion Looks To Develop City-Owned Parking Lots At Leimert Park (Urbanize)

Public Housing Suffering From Lack Of Funds, Not Excess Immigrants (LAT)

How Downey Went From White To Latino/a/x (Downey Patriot)

