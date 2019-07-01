This Week In Livable Streets

This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Enjoy the July 4 holiday, support Bike!Bike! 2019, and plan to attend BRT meetings next week.

Thursday 7/4 – Independence Day holiday. Streetsblog L.A. will be off Thursday and Friday.

Saturday 7/6 – Relámpago Wheelery and Tijuana Comida No Bombas will host a night of food, performances, and music in support of Tijuana Comida No Bombas hosting the 2019 Bike!Bike! convergence. The fun will take place from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Relámpago Wheelery at 140 Bimini Place in Koreatown. Details at Facebook event.

Next week: Starting Tuesday 7/9 Metro will host a series of five community meetings on planned North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit – BRT. Already, NIMBYs are vocally opposing the project. Plan to write emails in support of needed improvements and plan to attend meeting/s in your community. Meeting details at Metro project webpage – pick "meetings" tab.

Metro will host a series of five community meetings on planned North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit – BRT. Already, NIMBYs are vocally opposing the project. Plan to write emails in support of needed improvements and plan to attend meeting/s in your community. Meeting details at Metro project webpage – pick “meetings” tab. Coming soon: Starting Friday 7/12 Metro will be closing the westernmost portion of the Green Line for final tie-in work to the new Crenshaw/LAX Line. Details at The Source.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.