Today’s Headlines

Carnage: Video Of Driver Fleeing Deadly North Hills Hit-and-Run (LAT, KTLA)

Alhambra Studying 710 Freeway Stub-End Removal (Alhambra Source)

Some Eagle Rock Folks Against NoHo-Pasadena BRT (SGV Tribune)

Cm Huizar Proposes Inclusionary Zoning For Boyle Heights (Urbanize)

City Announces New Approach To Homeless Encampment Clean-Ups (Curbed)

Republican Hopes To Recall Mayor Garcetti Over Homelessness (LAT, ABC)

CA Gas Tax Goes Up 5.6 Cents Per Gallon On July 1 (LAT)

Public Thinks Tesla Auto-Pilot Is Safer Than It is (LAT)

