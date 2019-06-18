This Week In Livable Streets

This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Silver Lake Neighborhood Council votes on Rowena, Metro committee meetings, Eastside Gold Line meetings, and panel discussions – all this week.

Tuesday 6/18 – Tonight, the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council will vote on a couple of livable streets items: supporting the Rowena road diet, and supporting S.B. 127, which would make complete streets the default for Caltrans projects. The meeting will take place from 7-10 p.m. at Ivanhoe Elementary School at 2828 Herkimer Street. Details at meeting agenda or Keep Rowena Safe Twitter.

– Tonight, the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council will vote on a couple of livable streets items: supporting the Rowena road diet, and supporting S.B. 127, which would make complete streets the default for Caltrans projects. The meeting will take place from 7-10 p.m. at Ivanhoe Elementary School at 2828 Herkimer Street. Details at meeting agenda or Keep Rowena Safe Twitter. Wednesday and Thursday 6/19-20 – The Metro board of directors will hold committee meetings in advance of next week’s full board meeting. Meeting agendas/reports at Metro webpage.

and – The Metro board of directors will hold committee meetings in advance of next week’s full board meeting. Meeting agendas/reports at Metro webpage. Wednesday 6/19 – L.A. Design Festival will host OFFSITE: Biking in L.A. x Bridging the Gap – a panel discussion bringing together cyclists to discuss strategies for creating a more accessible and interconnected city. The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. at Abramson Teiger Architects at 8924 Lindblade Street in Culver City. Details at Eventbrite. Note: this free event is now listed as sold out – check for availability before attending.

– L.A. Design Festival will host OFFSITE: Biking in L.A. x Bridging the Gap – a panel discussion bringing together cyclists to discuss strategies for creating a more accessible and interconnected city. The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. at Abramson Teiger Architects at 8924 Lindblade Street in Culver City. Details at Eventbrite. Note: this free event is now listed as sold out – check for availability before attending. Wednesday 6/19 and several dates through 6/26 – Metro is hosting scoping meetings on extending the Eastside Gold Line from East L.A. to South El Monte and Whittier. This week meetings will take place Wednesday 6/19 6-8 p.m. at 4th Street New Primary Center at 469 Amalia Avenue in East L.A., and Saturday 6/22 10 a.m. to noon at South El Monte Community Center at 1530 Central Avenue in South El Monte. Additional meetings Monday 6/24 in Montebello and Wednesday 6/26 in Pico Rivera. All meetings will have the same information. The presentation will begin 30 minutes after the scheduled start time. Refreshments, children’s activities, and Spanish interpretation will be available. Details at Metro project webpage or The Source.

and several dates through – Metro is hosting scoping meetings on extending the Eastside Gold Line from East L.A. to South El Monte and Whittier. This week meetings will take place 6-8 p.m. at 4th Street New Primary Center at 469 Amalia Avenue in East L.A., and Saturday 6/22 10 a.m. to noon at South El Monte Community Center at 1530 Central Avenue in South El Monte. Additional meetings in Montebello and in Pico Rivera. All meetings will have the same information. The presentation will begin 30 minutes after the scheduled start time. Refreshments, children’s activities, and Spanish interpretation will be available. Details at Metro project webpage or The Source. Thursday 6/20 – WeWork will host a town hall on equity in access to a diversity of transit solutions for all. The event will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at WeWork Gas Tower at 555 West 5th Street in downtown Los Angeles. Details and RSVP via Splash.

– WeWork will host a town hall on equity in access to a diversity of transit solutions for all. The event will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at WeWork Gas Tower at 555 West 5th Street in downtown Los Angeles. Details and RSVP via Splash. Next week: Monday 6/24 – Breathe L.A. will host The Changing Landscape of Mobility in Southern California – a conversation on how communities are affected by changes in transportation in our region. The panel discussion will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the California Community Foundation, Joan Palevsky Center Conference Room at 281 S. Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles. Details and RSVP via Breath L.A. webpage.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.