This Week in Livable Streets

This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

L.A. Transportation Committee, Equity in Motion town hall, East SFV rail plans, Silver Lake streets, and Building Capacity in Under-Resourced Communities – all this week.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday 6/11, 12, and 15 – Metro will host a community meeting on its planned East San Fernando Valley light rail, planned for Van Nuys Boulevard and San Fernando Road – including first/last mile plans. Tuesday’s meeting will take place 6-8 p.m. at Las Palmas Park Banquet Room at 505 South Huntington Street in San Fernando. Wednesday’s meeting will take place 5-7 p.m. at Van Nuys State Office Building at 6150 Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys. Saturday’s meeting will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Plaza Del Valle at 8610 Van Nuys Boulevard in Panorama City. Details at Metro project webpage.

Wednesday 6/12 – The Alliance for Community Transit (ACT LA) and East L.A. Community Corporation (ELACC) will host Equity in Motion: Town Hall on Housing and Transportation, a panel discussion featuring Metro CEO Phil Washington. The town hall meeting will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. at Watts Labor Community Action Committee (WLCAC), 10950 S. Central Avenue. Details at Facebook event. Event is free, though RSVPs are requested via Google docs.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars?