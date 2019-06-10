This Week In Livable Streets

L.A. Transportation Committee, Equity in Motion town hall, East SFV rail plans, Silver Lake streets, and Building Capacity in Under-Resourced Communities – all this week. 

  • Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday 6/11, 12, and 15 – Metro will host a community meeting on its planned East San Fernando Valley light rail, planned for Van Nuys Boulevard and San Fernando Road – including first/last mile plans. Tuesday’s meeting will take place 6-8 p.m. at Las Palmas Park Banquet Room at 505 South Huntington Street in San Fernando. Wednesday’s meeting will take place 5-7 p.m. at Van Nuys State Office Building at 6150 Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys. Saturday’s meeting will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Plaza Del Valle at 8610 Van Nuys Boulevard in Panorama City. Details at Metro project webpage.
  • Wednesday 6/12 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and decide various agenda items – from truck idling restrictions to Expo Bike Path Northvale Gap Closure Project to the Rowena Avenue road diet to dockless e-scooters. The meeting will take place starting at 1 p.m. at City Hall Room 1010, 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown. Details at meeting agenda.
Equity in Motion town hall meeting this Wednesday
  • Wednesday 6/12 – The Alliance for Community Transit (ACT LA) and East L.A. Community Corporation (ELACC) will host Equity in Motion: Town Hall on Housing and Transportation, a panel discussion featuring Metro CEO Phil Washington. The town hall meeting will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. at Watts Labor Community Action Committee (WLCAC), 10950 S. Central Avenue. Details at Facebook event. Event is free, though RSVPs are requested via Google docs.
  • Thursday 6/13 – The Prevention Institute and HEALU Network will host Building Capacity in Under-Resourced Communities, a conference on overcoming challenges facing unincorporated areas, small cities, and under-resourced communities. The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at LA84 Foundation, 2141 W. Adams Boulevard in South L.A. Register via Eventbrite.
  • Thursday 6/13 – The Silver Lake Neighborhood Council will host a Transportation and Neighborhood Safety Committee meeting focused on safety and “cut-through” traffic in places like Angus Street, where some residents blame worsening conditions on the nearby Rowena Road diet. The meeting will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Ivanhoe Elementary School, 2828 Herkimer Street in Silver Lake. Details at Facebook event.

