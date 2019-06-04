Today’s Headlines
- Today Is Election Day: CD12, Measure EE – Consider Bike the Vote Analysis
- Metro Purple Line Extension Phase 1 Is Halfway Done (Curbed)
- CA High-Speed Rail High Level Consultant Suspended (LAT)
- Korean American National Museum Drops Plan For Housing (Urbanize)
- Musk Tweets His Loop Would “Crush Any Subway In Throughput & Convenience”
- Eastsider Chats With Rail Historian Paul Ayres
- County Releasing Homeless Count Numbers Today (LAT)
