This Week In Livable Streets
Purple Line subway celebration, South El Monte bike tour, Metro CEO Phil Washington, and more.
- Thursday 5/30 – The Transit Coalition will host CEO Phil Washington speaking on current developments at Metro. The talk will take place from 6-9 p.m. at Metro headquarters third floor Union Station Conference Room at 1 Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown L.A. Purchase tickets via EventBrite.
- Saturday 6/1 – The city of South El Monte will host a free Community Bike Ride. Ride gathers at 8:30 a.m. for a 9 a.m. departure from the South El Monte Community Center at 1530 Central Avenue. Details at South El Monte webpage or Facebook event.
- Sunday 6/2 – Metro will host a community celebration in honor of the Westside Purple Line subway extension phase 1 project passing 50 percent completion. The celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in lawn area of the La Brea Tar Pits Page Museum at 5801 Wilshire Boulevard in Mid-City. Event will include live entertainment, games, raffles, food trucks, family fun zone and remarks by Mayor Eric Garcetti and Metro CEO Phil Washington. Details at Facebook event.
- Next week Tuesday 6/4 – Next week will be the city of Los Angeles council district 12 – northwest San Fernando Valley – special election (also on the wider county ballot is school funding measure EE.) To get involved consider volunteering with Bike the Vote L.A.
- Next week Sunday 6/9 – The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host the 19th Annual L.A. River Ride. Participants can choose from various rides touring the L.A. River between Griffith Park and Long Beach. Proceeds benefit the Bicycle Coalition’s work to make L.A. vibrant, healthy, and sustainable. Sign-up at the LACBC website.
