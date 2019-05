Today’s Headlines

Metro Needs To Stop Studying, Start Fixing (LAT)

Four Corridors Where Metro Could Put Bus-Only Lanes (Urbanize)

CHP Tickets Nearly 20,000 Drivers For Cell Phone Violations (Pasadena Star News)

Phase 2 Of New Blue Renovation Closures Starts June 1 (Curbed)

Carnage: Two Killed In Encino Car Crash (LAT)

Four Injured In Granada Hills Car Crash (Daily News)

Metrolink Service Impacted By Riverside Plane Crash (Daily News)

State Transit Density Bill Paused For A Year (Curbed)

…LAT Editorial Board: CA Puts Off Housing Crisis For A Year

Report: Many Factors In Gas Price Increase (NBC4)

