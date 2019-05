Today’s Headlines

Mostly Positive Crowd at Pasadena Protected Bikeway Meeting (Star-News)

“Scatterplot Graph” Shows What Council Districts Are, and Aren’t, Experiencing Safer Streets (David Galt/Google Docs)

Can Bird Build a Better Scooter…Before They Run Out of Cash (LAT)

Yikes! Razor Blades Found in Culver City Bike Lanes (Twitter)

Homelessness Big Political Issue…Even Where There’s Not a Lot of Homeless (LAT)

Letters: Build HSR Here in SoCal, not Central Valley (LAT)

Great Pics and Memories from CicLAvia 30 (CicLAvia)

Dockless Shared E-Bikes Creating Converts to Shared Mobility (Alissa Walker/Twitter)

It’s Going to Rain (LAT)