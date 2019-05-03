Today’s Headlines

  • The Trump Admin. Cuts Any Talks of HSR with California, for Over a Year (Capital Public Radio)
  • Daily News: Problem with HSR Starts with the Plan for HSR
  • Language on Parking Causes Issue for LAUSD Ballot Measure (LAT)
  • More on Metro’s Draft Budget (Curbed)
  • Police Search for Man Caught on Video Beating 50 Year Old Rider on Montebello Bus (LAT)
  • Happy Birthday, Union Station (Primary Resources, Railway Age)
  • CHP Botches Bike Month/Bike Safety. Again (Biking In L.A.)
  • CiclaValley Sponsoring Ride of Silence on May 15 (CiclaValley)
  • Letters: Riding Metro > Complaining About Traffic (LAT)