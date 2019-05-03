Today’s Headlines

Will we see you at our May 9 Awards Dinner?

The Trump Admin. Cuts Any Talks of HSR with California, for Over a Year (Capital Public Radio)

Daily News: Problem with HSR Starts with the Plan for HSR

Language on Parking Causes Issue for LAUSD Ballot Measure (LAT)

More on Metro’s Draft Budget (Curbed)

Police Search for Man Caught on Video Beating 50 Year Old Rider on Montebello Bus (LAT)

Happy Birthday, Union Station (Primary Resources, Railway Age)

CHP Botches Bike Month/Bike Safety. Again (Biking In L.A.)

CiclaValley Sponsoring Ride of Silence on May 15 (CiclaValley)

Letters: Riding Metro > Complaining About Traffic (LAT)