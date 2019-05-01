Today’s Headlines

  • Insurance Companies Think Drivers Spend Too Much Time on Their Phones (LAT)
  • Garcetti’s Climate Plan Continues to Get Praise Nationally (Gizmodo)
  • Steve Lopez Imagines L.A.’S Car-Free Future (LAT)
  • Los Angeles and Waze Strike Deal on Data-Sharing, Excluding Some Streets (CBS2)
  • Car Carrying Inglewood Mayor Butts Hits Stationary LAPD Motorcycle Cop (ABC7, LAT)
  • Update on Purple Line Construction (Larchmont Buzz)
  • Hydropower Bill Could Mess up the Math on CA Renewable Energy Goals (LAT)
  • Letters: Drivers Need to Do Better to Reach Vision Zero (LAT)