Today’s Headlines
- Insurance Companies Think Drivers Spend Too Much Time on Their Phones (LAT)
- Garcetti’s Climate Plan Continues to Get Praise Nationally (Gizmodo)
- Steve Lopez Imagines L.A.’S Car-Free Future (LAT)
- Los Angeles and Waze Strike Deal on Data-Sharing, Excluding Some Streets (CBS2)
- Car Carrying Inglewood Mayor Butts Hits Stationary LAPD Motorcycle Cop (ABC7, LAT)
- Update on Purple Line Construction (Larchmont Buzz)
- Hydropower Bill Could Mess up the Math on CA Renewable Energy Goals (LAT)
- Letters: Drivers Need to Do Better to Reach Vision Zero (LAT)