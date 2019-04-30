Today’s Headlines

  • The No. 2 Bus Connects the Fantasies and Realities of L.A. (LAT)
  • Spring Street Two-Way Bike Lane Gets Face Time on TV (NBC4, CBS2)
  • Many Local Streets Are Most Dangerous Streets (Los Feliz Ledger)
  • The LAT’s Efforts to Stoke Hatred of Bullet Train Are Paying Off with Readers (LAT)
  • Conservative Think Tanks Also Excited by LAT Coverage (CATO)
  • High Cost of Housing Straining People’s Love of L.A. (LAT)
  • Cost to the City of Hosting Olympics Jumps $700 Million to $6.9 Billion (LAT, Daily News)
  • Union Station Turns 80 This Weekend (Mass Transit Mag)
  • SANDAG Proposes Rail Expansion Instead of Highway Project (San Diego Union Tribune)