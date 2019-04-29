The Week in Livable Streets Events

Wednesday 5/1 – Join the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition as they kick off National Bike Month in style with a Handlebar Happy Hour at Imperial Western Beer Company. Sponsored by Pocrass & De Los Reyes, LLP (Bicycle Law), the event is located inside the beautiful Harvey House space inherited by Imperial Western Beer Company on the Alameda side of Union Station.

Friday, Saturday 5/3, 5/4 – Come celebrate Union Station’s 80th anniversary with us on May 3 and 4! The two-day community event will feature music, dancing, kids’ activities and more. Keep reading for a list of performances and exhibits. Please check unionstationla.com for exact performance times.

Saturday 5/4 – the City of Los Angeles will celebrate the renaming Obama Boulevard in honor of the 44th President of the United States with music, food, and community vendors. The festival site – the intersection of Obama Boulevard and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard – is also home to the Walk a Mile in My Shoes public art installation which features a bronze cast of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s shoes. The festival begins at noon; the unveiling will take place at 5 p.m. See more details here.

Sunday 5/5 – Sponsored by the Culver City Rotary Club, the FREE Walk & Roll Festival is a great time for the entire family. Have fun learning to bike in the community more safely. Our trained instructors will guide you and your kids through the skills course and then take you on a group ride to put your new experience into practice. The event starts at 9 a.m. at Culver City Middle School.

Sunday 5/5 – The Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition (LACBC) in partnership with Los Angeles River Communities for Environmental Equity (LARCEE) will lead a special family-friendly preview of the 19th Annual LACBC Los Angeles River Ride. This ride is a slow-paced, beginner-friendly ride along the L.A. River Path, beginning and ending at the Lincoln/Cypress Gold Line Station. There will be several rest stops and regroup points along the route. For more information, visit the ride’s Facebook Page.



Thursday, 5/9 – Streetsblog Los Angeles hosts its second (now annual) awards dinner. RSVP here and join us at El Paseo Inn at Olvera Street.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org or damien [at] streetsblog.org