SGV Connect : Checking in with Active SGV on the Day of Their Springtime Fundraiser

Tonight is the big spring fundraiser for Active SGV! The “Every Day is Earth Day” party will be held at the Grace T. Black Auditorium, 3130 Tyler Avenue in El Monte. In addition to the usual revelry, Active SGV will be unveiling their new logo after their decision to rebrand last year. To buy tickets, or get more information about the event, click here.

With their event tonight, and the Streetsblog Los Angeles fundraiser under a month away, it seemed like the perfect time to check in with David Diaz, the executive director of Active SGV. We talk about more than just events, as he gives us a rundown of what Active SGV is working on and what are some of the major things happening throughout the San Gabriel Valley. Diaz also explains why the Active SGV name was chosen over the original name “Bike SGV.”

Speaking of events, our annual fundraiser is on May 9th, and will honor Active SGV for all that they’ve done over the last several years. The event will be at the El Paseo Inn, across the street from Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

Ten days later the next SGV Golden Streets event will be held. “Mission-to-Mission” will span South Pasadena, Alhambra, and San Gabriel. For more information on that event, visit the official website here.

#SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

Catch past episodes of SGV Connect and #DamienTalks on LibSyn,iTunes, Google Play, or Overcast.