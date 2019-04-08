This Week In Livable Streets
Remembering Woon, Montebello plans, Canoga Park first/last mile, T-Committee, 105 Freeway Express Lanes, and more.
- Monday 4/8 and Wednesday 4/10 – Metro is holding two public meetings on planned 105 Freeway Express (toll) Lanes from the 405 Freeway to the 605 Freeway. Meetings will take place Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Outpatient Building at 7601 E. Imperial Highway in Downey, and Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Hawthorne Memorial Center at 3901 W. El Segundo Boulevard. Details at Metro project webpage.
- Wednesday 4/10 – One Wish for Woon memorial ride on anniversary of his passing in a horrific hit-and-run incident. Meet at the Hoover Rec Center to ride out to a vigil for Frederick “Woon” Frazier, hosted by his mother, Beverly Owens Addison, at Manchester and Normandie. Please bring balloons, candles, and decorations to place at his vigil site. The ride meets at 6 p.m., just north of the Hoover Rec Center, at 25th, rolling out at 7 p.m. Details at Facebook event.
- Wednesday 4/10 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet and discuss and decide various items – including Code the Curb, Waze, ride-hail loading zones, and student DASH passes. The meeting starts at 1 p.m. at City Hall room 1010, 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda and special meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 4/10 – The Montebello City Council will vote on adopting the city’s first Bicycle Master Plan. The council will hear presentations on and discuss the six-city Regional Active Transportation Plan and Greenway Network Study. The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Montebello City Hall at 1600 W. Beverly Boulevard. View draft plan details at ActiveSGV. Details at meeting agenda and Facebook event. Interested folks who cannot attend the meeting can comment by emailing the city clerk at lguzman[at]cityofmontebello.com and
ibarajas[at]cityofmontebello.com.
- Saturday 4/13 – L.A. City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, Climate Resolve and the Bureau of Street Services will host a community open house on Addressing Transit Access and Heat in Canoga Park. The forum will focus on how to improve walking or biking to the Orange Line. The meeting will take place at the Canoga Park Community Community Center at 7248 Owensmouth Avenue. Details at Facebook event. Given input in advance via an online survey.
- Sunday 4/14 – Justice for Woon is putting together an event that honors the one year anniversary of Frederick “Woon” Frazier’s passing in a horrific hit-and-run. The event is meant to raise funds to help support his family, including his newborn son, Frederick III. Those riding bikes will meet up just north of the Hoover Rec Center (at 25th) at noon and ride first to Manchester and Normandie, to pay respects, and after to a hangout spot where they will have tacos and sell raffle tickets. The organizers request a minimum donation of $10, all proceeds from which will go to the family, who will be joining the riders at the final destination: 1456 E. 57th Street. Details at Facebook event.
