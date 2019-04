Today’s Headlines

Another Aging Metro Bus Catches Fire (Hahn Facebook)

…Private Car Also Catches Fire On 110 Freeway (SGV Tribune)

…Private Car Also Catches Fire On 110 Freeway (SGV Tribune) Curbed Looks At Orange Line Improvements

Duarte Has All-Electric Three-Bus Fleet (Daily Bulletin)

62 Unit TOD Planned In Leimert Park (Urbanize)

Lack Of Affordable Housing At College Station A Blow To Chinatown (Downtown News)

Merchants – Boyle Hts to Reseda – Overestimate Driver Customers (NACTO)

Hour-Long Battle Over One Koreatown Parking Space (@Mrhflrs Twitter)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA