This Week In Livable Streets

Saturday 4/6 – Relámpago Wheelery will host its monthly BiciParranda, raising funds for Bike!Bike!Tijuana2019 and Bicis Disidentes. The event gets underway at 6 p.m. with cumbia/salsa class, then dancing starts at 7:30 p.m. There will be a presentation by Angé and Cheko of Bicis Disidentes 8 p.m., then 10 p.m. karaoke. There is a $10 suggested donation and it will all happen at Relámpago at 140 Bimini Place (at L.A. Eco-Village) in Koreatown. Details at Facebook event.