This Week In Livable Streets

Crenshaw North rail, Orange Line improvements, Metro Board, T-Committee, and more.

Tuesday 3/26 and Thursday 3/28 – Metro will continue to host a series of community meeting on extending Crenshaw light rail north of Expo into Hollywood. Meetings will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Koreatown, and Thursday at 6 p.m. in West Hollywood. Details at Metro project webpage.

Tuesday 3/26 and Wednesday 3/27 – Metro is holding two open house meetings to discuss the Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Improvements Project. Tuesday's meeting will be from 7:30-10 a.m. (8 a.m. presentation) at the Rose Goldwater Community Center on the northeast corner of Westfield Topanga, at the intersection of Vanowen and Owensmouth in Canoga Park. Wednesday's meeting will be at 4:30-7 p.m. (5 p.m. presentation) at the North Hollywood Senior Center at 5301 Tujunga Avenue. Details at Metro project webpage

on the northeast corner of Westfield Topanga, at the intersection of Vanowen and Owensmouth in Canoga Park. Wednesday’s meeting will be

Wednesday 3/27 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and decide various issues, including the Arroyo Seco bike path gap closure, disabled parking placard abuse, and more. The meeting will take place at 1 p.m. at City Hall, room 1010, at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown L.A.

Thursday 3/28 – The full Metro board will meet, discuss and decide various issues – from 210 Freeway Gold Line barriers to free transit rides on Earth Day. The meeting will take place starting at 9:30 a.m. at the 3rd Floor Metro board room at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Agendas and more information at Metro meetings webpage.

Thursday 3/28 – L.A. County is hosting various public input meetings on updating its L.A. River Master Plan. The next river meeting will be at 6 p.m. at South Gate Senior Center, at 4855 Tweedy Boulevard. Details at Facebook event.

