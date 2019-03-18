This Week In Livable Streets
Tweed Ride, YIMBY panel, Crenshaw North, Metro committee meetings, and more.
- Tuesday 3/19 – Metro hosts another NextGen bus study community meeting, apparently the last one in the current round. The meeting will take place from 4-7 p.m. at the East Los Angeles Service Center at 133 N. Sunol Drive in East L.A. Details at Metro NextGen webpage or Facebook event.
- Tuesday 3/19 – Taking Back the Boulevard co-hosts a talk by Occidental College professor Jan Lin on Taking Back the Boulevard: Art, Activism, and Gentrification in Los Angeles. The free talk will take place at 7 p.m. at the Eagle Rock Center for the Arts at 2225 Colorado Boulevard. Details at Facebook event.
- Tuesday 3/19 – The Hammer Museum hosts a panel discussion on The Growing YIMBY Movement and the intersection of class and economic issues surrounding urban development. The forum will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Hammer at 10899 Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood. Admission is free, but RSVPs requested via Hammer webpage.
- Wednesday-Thursday 3/20-3/21 – The Metro board will convene committee meetings in advance of next week’s full board meeting. Agendas and more information at Metro meetings webpage.
- Thursday 3/21 – Active SGV will host a community meeting on the May 19 open streets event, 626 Golden Streets. A short overview presentation will be hosted at 6:40 p.m., though the meeting is drop-in style so attendees are free to stop by anytime. The meeting will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Former Masonic Lodge at 278 S. Mission Drive in San Gabriel. Details at Facebook event.
- Thursday 3/21 through Thursday 3/28 – Metro will host a series of community meeting on extending Crenshaw light rail north of Expo into Hollywood. Meetings will take place: Thursday 3/21 from 6-8 p.m. at the Westside Jewish Community Center at 5870 W. Olympic Boulevard, and Saturday 3/23 from 10 a.m. to noon at Virginia Road Elementary School at 2925 Virginia Road in South Los Angeles. Meetings continue next week Tuesday 3/26 in Koreatown, and Thursday 3/28 in West Hollywood. Details at Metro project webpage.
- Sunday 3/24 – The L.A. Marathon will take place, and, apparently, so will the unofficial Marathon Crash Ride. Get information and share stories via an unofficial Facebook event.
- Sunday 3/24 – C.I.C.L.E. will host The Tweed Ride. Riders are encouraged to wear vintage or tweed-style clothing. The 6-mile ride will depart at 12:30 p.m. from the Metro Expo Line Palms Station at 10021 National Boulevard, then end up in Venice. Details at Facebook event.
- Sunday 3/24 – Elysian Valley leaders will host a vigil for Christian Vega, a high school senior killed by a driver last month. 17-year-old Vega, a senior at Sotomayor High School, was struck by car at the corner of Newell Street and Riverside Drive. He landed on the car’s hood and was carried 100 feet before the vehicle came to a stop. The full event details have not been released yet, but check L.A. Walks or Keep Rowena Safe for time and location. Support Christian Vega’s funeral expenses at Go Fund Me.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.