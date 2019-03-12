Cartoon Tuesday: Fractured Rib Funnies

Late last week, I was bicycling on Inglewood Boulevard near Culver City. My foot/pedal snagged a cable used for counting car traffic. I fell, slammed onto the ground, and broke a rib. The doctors expect that I should be all better within a month. I am resting and trying to recover.

I talked with Joshua Cohen – one of a handful of excellent bike lawyers who has supported Streetsblog L.A. – and he advised me not to write too much about this before I am fully recovered and any liability has been determined.

Over the weekend, my daughter was making me laugh and it made my ribs hurt. Sometimes I like to draw silly comic book covers in my sketchbook. I drew the above Fractured Rib Funnies pen-sketch.

I’ve been off work the past couple days. I’ll be returning to work as soon as I feel well enough. It looks as if I will be working from home initially, as my rib hurts when I move around.