Today’s Headlines

More on Cedillo’s Proposed E-Scooter Ban (Curbed)

Driverless Cars Could Dominate L.A. (L.A. Magazine)

Bomb Scare Closes NoHo Red Line Station (Reddit, The Source)

New Apartments Proposed Near NoHo Station (Urbanize)

Ryu Proposes New Valley Homeless Bridge Housing Site (Daily News)

L.A. City Council Proposes Pothole Repair Blitz (LAist)

Inglewood Proposes Emergency Rent Control (Curbed)

Subway Excavation Unearths Fossil Bounty (LAist)

CA High-Speed Rail Rebuffs Trump Funding Grab (LAT)

Calendar: Today is election day for one LAUSD seat, Signal Hill, many South Bay cities

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA