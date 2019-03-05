Today’s Headlines
- More on Cedillo’s Proposed E-Scooter Ban (Curbed)
- Driverless Cars Could Dominate L.A. (L.A. Magazine)
- Bomb Scare Closes NoHo Red Line Station (Reddit, The Source)
- New Apartments Proposed Near NoHo Station (Urbanize)
- Ryu Proposes New Valley Homeless Bridge Housing Site (Daily News)
- L.A. City Council Proposes Pothole Repair Blitz (LAist)
- Inglewood Proposes Emergency Rent Control (Curbed)
- Subway Excavation Unearths Fossil Bounty (LAist)
- CA High-Speed Rail Rebuffs Trump Funding Grab (LAT)
Calendar: Today is election day for one LAUSD seat, Signal Hill, many South Bay cities
