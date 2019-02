Today’s Headlines

L.A. To Adopt Vehicle Miles Traveled Metric For Environmental Assessments (Urbanize)

Foes Say Mar Vista Safety Improvements Divide Community (Argonaut)

Metro Expanding Bike-Share On Westside (Curbed)

5-Story 57-Unit Affordable Housing Planned In Westlake (Urbanize)

5-Story 41-Unit Housing Planned Near Crenshaw Line (Urbanize)

L.A. Looks To Solve Black Homelessness (LAist, Downtown News)

Lawmaker Proposes Stricter Limit For Drunk Driving (Daily News)

Program Published For Tomorrow’s Move L.A. Transpo Conference

