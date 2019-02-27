Today’s Headlines

The Source Previews Tomorrow’s Metro Board Meeting

Train Hits, Injures Bicyclist In Van Nuys (Daily News)

Carnage: Suspected DUI Driver Kills Man In Carson (Daily Breeze)

…Driver Slams Car Into Building In Fullerton, Injuring Two (KTLA5)

…Driver Crashes Into Building In Reseda (Daily News)

La Plaza Village Chinatown Mixed-Use Nearly Complete (Urbanize)

CSU Dominguez Hills Master Plan To Nearly Double Students (Urbanize)

Bill Proposes Car Registration Every Other Year (ABC7)

L.A. Should Be Known For Its Historic Streetlights (Curbed)

Five Big Climate Change Delusions (LAT)

How To Take Metro To This Sunday’s Westside CicLAvia (The Source)

