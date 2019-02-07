Peer-to-Peer Car-Share: Metro and Getaround Partner at Metro Station Lots

Metro's Nadine Lee speaking at today's Getaround car-share event. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
Metro's Nadine Lee speaking at today's Getaround car-share event. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

This morning, Metro and Getaround announced a new partnership program to offer car-sharing at 27 Metro park-and-ride lots.

The program was officially kicked off at a press event at the MacArthur Park Metro subway station. Metro Interim Chief of Staff Nadine Lee praised the car-sharing partnership for helping solve Metro riders’ first/last mile challenges. Getaround West Regional Manager James Correa spoke about the overpopulation of underutilized cars in cities, and cars’ financial burden to households. He touted Getaround’s app-based car-share service as affordable, serving under-served communities, and as “one piece of the new mobility puzzle.” Getaround customer Alexander Schoenherr praised the service as very affordable and doable “without having to interact with anyone.”

According to Correa, San Francisco-based Getaround currently operates in eleven metropolitan markets. Getaround has been operating in L.A. since March 2018.

Getaround car-share cars are now available at 110 Metro station parking spaces on the Blue, Expo, Gold, Green, Orange, and Red/Purple Lines.

Getaround car-share is now available at 110 Metro station parking spaces
Getaround car-share is now available at 110 Metro station parking spaces
Getaround car-share cars parked at reserved spots at MacArthur Park Red/Purple Line station
Getaround car-share cars parked at reserved spots at MacArthur Park Red/Purple Line station

Getaround is generally peer-to-peer car-share. Essentially it works somewhat like an AirBnB for cars: car owners can join the platform and make their cars available for people to rent out via the Getaround app. Car owners apply to Getaround and, if approved, the company installs “Getaround connect” hardware in the car. The hardware allows the car to be unlocked using the Getaround app, and also prevents theft by preventing the car from being used when there is no active reservation. Once an owner/car is approved for sharing, Getaround installs its hardware. Per Correa, the process from application to rental-ready typically takes less than two days. Correa stated that drivers typically make $300-500 per month renting out their cars.

Getaround cars, presumably fleet cars, for rent at MacArthur Park station. Per Correa, peer-share cars do not need Getaround logo decals.
Getaround cars, presumably fleet cars, for rent at MacArthur Park station. Per Correa, peer-share cars do not need Getaround logo decals.

According to Correa, Getaround uses some (non-peer-to-peer) third party fleet cars to kick off new markets. The cars at MacArthur Park station this morning appeared to all be fleet cars, branded with Getaround logos.

Getaround's Correa demonstrates using the app to unlock the car
Getaround’s Correa demonstrates using the app to unlock the car

When users apply, via the app, to join Getaround, the company verifies the person’s drivers license and credit. After verification, the person can then use the Getaround app to reserve cars. Reservations last from 15 minutes to seven days. Customers pay by the hour “as low as $5 per hour” and use the app to unlock the car door. Trips start and end at the same location.

Map of cars available - via Getaround app
Map of cars available – via Getaround app

Readers – have tried Getaround or other peer-to-peer carsharing – either sharing your car or renting someone else’s? What was your experience?

  • Stvr

    So… it’s zipcar. It’s just zipcar. 2003 called: it wants its mobility choices back.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Metro and Zipcar Place Car-Share Cars At Metro Parking Lots

By Joe Linton |
Last Friday, Metro and Zipcar announced a new partnership that places car-share vehicles at ten Metro station parking lots. The new program was announced via a press conference at the North Hollywood Red Line Station. Speakers included Los Angeles Mayor and Metro Board Chair Eric Garcetti, Metro Boardmember Jacquelyn Dupont-Walker, Metro’s new CEO Phil Washington, and Zipcar […]

Metro Board Unanimously Votes To Hire New CEO Phil Washington

By Joe Linton |
This morning, the Metro board of directors voted unanimously to hire Phillip A. Washington as the agency’s new CEO. For the past six years, Phil Washington was General Manager and CEO of the Denver’s Regional Transportation District (RTD.) Metro’s board established quorum, then entered a closed session to discuss the CEO personnel matter. The board […]

Editorial: Why Raise Metro Fares While Giving Away Metro Parking?

By Joe Linton |
Metro is proposing to increase, or restructure, its $1.50 base transit fare to $1.75 later this year, with further increases planned in 2017 and 2020. Metro anticipates that this will increase its fare recovery – the percentage of operations costs that are paid for by fare revenues – from 25 percent to 33 percent. Metro foresees […]