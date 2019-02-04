This Week In Livable Streets
More Metro project/study meetings, Ride4Love, Kidical Mass, Spin launch, and more!
- Tuesday 2/5 – Metro will host the third and last of this round of community input meetings for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project – from 6-8 p.m. at the Proud Bird Restaurant, Aviator Room, at 11022 Aviation Boulevard. Details at Metro project website.
- Tuesday 2/5 – The L.A. City Bicycle Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. at the Hollywood City Hall at 6501 Fountain Avenue. Details at meeting agenda or Facebook event.
- Wednesday 2/6 – Metro is continuing its series of public input meetings on its NextGen bus study. The last calendared meeting will be from 4-7 p.m. at the Marvin Braude Constituent Center at 6262 Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys. Details at The Source. (Some additional NextGen study meetings were mentioned at last month’s board meeting – details forthcoming.)
- Wednesday 2/6 – Spin is hosting a panel discussion in celebration of their e-scooter launch. The panel is moderated by Curbed’s Alissa Walker. The event takes place from 6-8 p.m. at Awa Oasia at 608 Mateo Street in the downtown Arts District. Details and make reservations at Eventbrite.
- Thursday 2/7 – Metro will host the last of this round of three community input meetings for its planned West Santa Ana Branch rail project. This week’s meeting will be from 6-8 p.m. at Albert O. Little Community Center at 18750 Clarkdale Avenue in Artesia. Details at Metro project website. Share via Facebook event.
- Thursday 2/7 – Metro will host the last of three community input meetings for the 8-mile L.A. River bike/walk path project closing the gap between Cypress Park and the city of Vernon via downtown L.A.. Thursday’s meetings will take place 6-8 p.m. at the Cypress Park Recreation Center at 2630 Pepper Avenue. Meeting details at Metro project webpage. Share via Facebook event.
- Saturday 2/9 – Join the East Side Riders for their annual Ride4Love – a family-friendly bike ride through the Watts community. Meet up at Ted Watkins Park, 1335 E. 103rd Street, at 10 a.m. – riders will gather in the parking lot on the 103rd street side of the park (just east of Central Ave.). Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 2/9 – Santa Monica Spoke and Santa Monica Planning will host a special Valentine-themed Kidical Mass. The festivities will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Ishihara Park at
2909 Exposition Boulevard in Santa Monica. Details at Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.