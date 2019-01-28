This Week In Livable Streets

Lots of Metro project meetings: Union Station, NextGen bus service, West Santa Ana Branch, Sepulveda Transit Corridor, and more! Also – Winnetka Avenue, Lunar New Year, Housing Justice, and more.



Tuesday 1/29 – LADOT and City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield will host a community meeting on planned safety upgrades for Winnetka Avenue. See LADOT website for details.

Tuesday 1/29 – Metro will host a public hearing on its planned LinkUS project – Union Station run-through tracks with an above-grade concourse. The hearing will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Metro third floor boardroom at One Gateway Plaza (behind Union Station) in downtown Los Angeles. Details at Facebook event.

– Metro will host a public hearing on its planned LinkUS project – Union Station run-through tracks with an above-grade concourse. The hearing will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Metro third floor boardroom at One Gateway Plaza (behind Union Station) in downtown Los Angeles. Details at Facebook event. Tuesday 1/29 – Quasimotor Productions will host the first public preview screening of its documentary film Broad Minded City. The free screening will take place from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Studio City. Details at Facebook event.

– Quasimotor Productions will host the first public preview screening of its documentary film Broad Minded City. The free screening will take place from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Studio City. Details at Facebook event. Starting Wednesday 1/30 – Metro will host three community input meetings for its planned West Santa Ana Branch rail project. Meetings will take place: Wed 1/30 from 5-7 p.m. at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple at 815 E. 1st Street in Little Tokyo; Sat 2/2 from 10 a.m. to noon at South Gate Girls Club House at 4940 Southern Avenue; and next Thurs 2/7 from 6-8 p.m. at Albert O. Little Community Center at 18750 Clarkdale Avenue in Artesia. Details at Metro project website.

– Metro will host three community input meetings for its planned West Santa Ana Branch rail project. Meetings will take place: from 5-7 p.m. at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple at 815 E. 1st Street in Little Tokyo; from 10 a.m. to noon at South Gate Girls Club House at 4940 Southern Avenue; and next from 6-8 p.m. at Albert O. Little Community Center at 18750 Clarkdale Avenue in Artesia. Details at Metro project website. Starting Wednesday 1/30 – Metro will host three community input meetings for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project. The Wednesday 1/30 meeting will be 6-8 p.m. at Westwood Presbyterian Church, Hoffman Hall, at 10822 Wilshire Boulevard. The Saturday 2/2 meeting will be 10 a.m. to noon at the Marvin Braude Constituent Service Center at 6262 Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys. The Tuesday 2/5 meeting will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Proud Bird Restaurant, Aviator Room, at 11022 Aviation Boulevard. Details at Metro project website.

– Metro will host three community input meetings for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project. The meeting will be 6-8 p.m. at Westwood Presbyterian Church, Hoffman Hall, at 10822 Wilshire Boulevard. The meeting will be 10 a.m. to noon at the Marvin Braude Constituent Service Center at 6262 Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys. The meeting will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Proud Bird Restaurant, Aviator Room, at 11022 Aviation Boulevard. Details at Metro project website. Thursday 1/31 and continuing – Metro is continuing its series of public input meetings on its NextGen bus study. Thursday ‘s meeting will be from 4-7 p.m. at Inglewood City Hall Community Room, at One Manchester Boulevard. Next Wednesday 2/6, the meeting will take place from 4-7 p.m. at the Marvin Braude Constituent Center, 6262 Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys. Details at The Source. (Some additional NextGen study meetings mentioned at last week’s board meeting – details forthcoming.)

and continuing – Metro is continuing its series of public input meetings on its NextGen bus study. ‘s meeting will be from 4-7 p.m. at Inglewood City Hall Community Room, at One Manchester Boulevard. Next the meeting will take place from 4-7 p.m. at the Marvin Braude Constituent Center, 6262 Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys. Details at The Source. (Some additional NextGen study meetings mentioned at last week’s board meeting – details forthcoming.) Thursday 1/31 and next Thursday 2/7 – Metro will host the two remaining community input meetings for the 8-mile L.A. River bike/walk path project closing the gap between Cypress Park and the city of Vernon via downtown L.A.. Meetings will take place: Thursday 1/31 from 6-8 p.m. at SCI-Arc at 350 Merrick Street in the downtown Los Angeles Arts District; and Thursday 2/7 at the Cypress Park Recreation Center at 2630 Pepper Avenue. Meeting details at Metro project webpage.

and next – Metro will host the two remaining community input meetings for the 8-mile L.A. River bike/walk path project closing the gap between Cypress Park and the city of Vernon via downtown L.A.. Meetings will take place: from 6-8 p.m. at SCI-Arc at 350 Merrick Street in the downtown Los Angeles Arts District; and at the Cypress Park Recreation Center at 2630 Pepper Avenue. Meeting details at Metro project webpage. Thursday and Friday 2/1-2 – The Institute on Inequality and Democracy at UCLA Luskin and LA CAN (Los Angeles Community Action Network) will host a two-day conference on Housing Justice In #UnequalCities. The event will bring together research communities whose work analyzes key geographies of housing precarity (evictions, homelessness, displacement, segregation, informal settlements) and examines established and emergent practices of housing justice. Conference details and registration at Eventbrite: Thursday and Friday.

and – The Institute on Inequality and Democracy at UCLA Luskin and LA CAN (Los Angeles Community Action Network) will host a two-day conference on Housing Justice In #UnequalCities. The event will bring together research communities whose work analyzes key geographies of housing precarity (evictions, homelessness, displacement, segregation, informal settlements) and examines established and emergent practices of housing justice. Conference details and registration at Eventbrite: Thursday and Friday. Saturday 2/2 – Relámpago Wheelery will host its monthly BiciParranda karaoke fundraiser party. Details at Facebook event.

– Relámpago Wheelery will host its monthly BiciParranda karaoke fundraiser party. Details at Facebook event. Sunday 2/3 – API Forward Movement will host its Lunar New Year Bike Tour. Details at Facebook event.

– API Forward Movement will host its Lunar New Year Bike Tour. Details at Facebook event. Sunday 2/3 – The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host its Sunday Funday: San Fernando Historic Tour. Details at Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.