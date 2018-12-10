This Week in Livable Streets

After this week, things slow down for the holidays. But in the meanwhile… city council reviews the South and Southeast L.A. CPIOs and Crenshaw Plaza development agreement, there are meetings on LADOT’s People St program, planned phasing for the Gold Line Foothill Extension, and the Last Mile plan for the new stations, and cyclists will gather to remember Frederick “Woon” Frazier, donate toys to needy kids, and show solidarity with public education.



Monday 12/10 – Tonight the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority will host a public meeting on planned phasing for future portions of Gold Line. The meeting will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at La Verne Community Center at 3680 D Street. Details at Construction Authority website.

– Tonight the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority will host a public meeting on planned phasing for future portions of Gold Line. The meeting will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at La Verne Community Center at 3680 D Street. Details at Construction Authority website. Monday 12/10 – Metro will host its final public input meeting for the Foothill Gold Line phase 2B First/Last Mile Plan. Draft recommendations will be unveiled for community feedback. The meeting will take place from 7-9 p.m. at San Dimas Community Center at 201 E. Bonita Avenue.

– Metro will host its final public input meeting for the Foothill Gold Line phase 2B First/Last Mile Plan. Draft recommendations will be unveiled for community feedback. The meeting will take place from 7-9 p.m. at San Dimas Community Center at 201 E. Bonita Avenue. Monday-Thursday – LADOT’s People Street program will continue its series of workshops to help interested groups and communities apply for plazas, parklets, and bike corrals to be placed in their neighborhood. For more information about the workshops tonight (East Valley), Tuesday (Mar Vista), Wednesday (Downtown) or Thursday (East L.A.), visit the People St website.

LADOT’s People Street program will continue its series of workshops to help interested groups and communities apply for plazas, parklets, and bike corrals to be placed in their neighborhood. For more information about the workshops tonight (East Valley), Tuesday (Mar Vista), Wednesday (Downtown) or Thursday (East L.A.), visit the People St website. Tuesday 12/11 – When City Council adopted the South and Southeast Los Angeles Community Plans in November, 2017, Council instructed the City Attorney to review the proposed Community Plan Implementation Overlay (CPIO) Ordinances (the implementing ordinances to the Community Plans). Tuesday, the Planning and Land Use Management (PLUM) Committee will consider the updated drafts. All components of the Community Plan Updates will become effective once the CPIO and Zoning Ordinances are adopted. See the PLUM agenda here. Attend the 2:30 p.m. meeting in Room 340 of City Hall.

When City Council adopted the South and Southeast Los Angeles Community Plans in November, 2017, Council instructed the City Attorney to review the proposed Community Plan Implementation Overlay (CPIO) Ordinances (the implementing ordinances to the Community Plans). Tuesday, the Planning and Land Use Management (PLUM) Committee will consider the updated drafts. All components of the Community Plan Updates will become effective once the CPIO and Zoning Ordinances are adopted. See the PLUM agenda here. Attend the 2:30 p.m. meeting in Room 340 of City Hall. Wednesday 12/12 – The full Council will review the proposed CPIO and Zoning Ordinances at 10 a.m. in Room 340 in City Hall. See the agenda here. Council will also review the development agreement for the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza project, set to unfold over the next 20 years. [A dive into the history of the mall, its place in the community, and the project can be found here.]

– The full Council will review the proposed CPIO and Zoning Ordinances at 10 a.m. in Room 340 in City Hall. See the agenda here. Council will also review the development agreement for the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza project, set to unfold over the next 20 years. [A dive into the history of the mall, its place in the community, and the project can be found here.] Wednesday 12/12 – The American Planning Association holds its annual end of the year party at Zinc Cafe. For more information, visit Facebook.

– The American Planning Association holds its annual end of the year party at Zinc Cafe. For more information, visit Facebook. Wednesday 12/12 – Family and friends of Frederick “Woon” Frazier will gather at 6:30 p.m. at Manchester and Normandie – the site where he was killed by a hit-and-run driver in April – to remember him, call for justice, and celebrate the pending arrival of his son, Frederick Jr. See Facebook for details or visit the gofundme set up to help cover costs for the new baby.

– Family and friends of Frederick “Woon” Frazier will gather at 6:30 p.m. at Manchester and Normandie – the site where he was killed by a hit-and-run driver in April – to remember him, call for justice, and celebrate the pending arrival of his son, Frederick Jr. See Facebook for details or visit the gofundme set up to help cover costs for the new baby. Thursday 12/13 – The California African American Museum in Exposition Park will continue its run of timely conversations with a look at the history of Central Avenue from 2 to 4 p.m. The first program in the series focuses on Central’s beginnings as a downtown gathering place for L.A.’s black residents. Sessions two and three will look at the jazz scene and how Central was pivotal to the Civil Rights Movement. The program is presented in partnership with CAAM’s History Council and led by author Robert Lee Johnson. Details here.

– The California African American Museum in Exposition Park will continue its run of timely conversations with a look at the history of Central Avenue from 2 to 4 p.m. The first program in the series focuses on Central’s beginnings as a downtown gathering place for L.A.’s black residents. Sessions two and three will look at the jazz scene and how Central was pivotal to the Civil Rights Movement. The program is presented in partnership with CAAM’s History Council and led by author Robert Lee Johnson. Details here. Friday 12/14 – This Friday marks the annual All City Toy Ride, where feeder rides from around the city bike to a huge toy collection party for children of lesser means. We found a couple of the feeder rides, one from Central City/Koreatown and another from Hollywood. Check local listings, for a Toy Ride near you.

– This Friday marks the annual All City Toy Ride, where feeder rides from around the city bike to a huge toy collection party for children of lesser means. We found a couple of the feeder rides, one from Central City/Koreatown and another from Hollywood. Check local listings, for a Toy Ride near you. Saturday 12/15 – Speaking of feeder rides, if you were looking to bike to the March for Better Public Education this Saturday, there is a feeder ride from Spoke Bicycle Cafe on Coolidge Avenue leaving at 8:45. For more information, click here.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.