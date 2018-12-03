CicLAvia ‘Heart of Los Angeles’ 2018 Open Thread

CicLAvia Heart of L.A. 2018 on the noble Fourth Street Bridge. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
Yesterday, L.A.’s premiere open streets festival CicLAvia returned to central Los Angeles for its “Heart of Los Angeles” route. The event took place on car-free streets through Boyle Heights, Chinatown, Little Tokyo, the Arts District, and downtown L.A.’s historic core. Much of the route, including the beautiful Fourth Street Bridge over the L.A. River, was the same as was featured during L.A.’s first CicLAvia on October 10, 2010.

Central, transit-friendly routes like this are always pleasantly crowded. Tens of thousands of people bicycled, skated, walked, and otherwise enjoyed their way along the route.

With recent rains and cool crisp sunny weather, the light showed Los Angeles’ people and buildings beautifully.

People skating and scootering on Cesar Chavez Avenue in Boyle Heights
People skating, scootering, and cycling on Cesar Chavez Avenue in Boyle Heights
CicLAvia welcomes people to the heart of downtown Los Angeles. Note that there was plenty of Metro Bike Share usage all along the route.
More CicLAvia along Cesar Chavez Avenue in Boyle Heights
More CicLAvia along Cesar Chavez Avenue in Boyle Heights, where the city has added painted bulb-outs as part of the Great Streets Initiative
CicLAvia opening streets in the downtown L.A. Arts District
CicLAvia opened streets in the downtown L.A. Arts District
All kinds of bikes, including tall bikes, along the CicLAvia route
All kinds of bikes, including tall bikes, Metro Bike Share, and bike-trailers, along the CicLAvia route

Readers – how was your CicLAvia experience?

  • Walt Arrrrr

    Windiest CicLAvia yet! Pretty good turnout considering it was the first day of Hanukkah and there were holiday parades in nearby East LA, Lincoln Heights, and Highland Park at the same time. Seemed like more police than usual. Maybe as a result of last week’s synagogue car attack? Rolling and singing with LAFC’s 3252 was super fun. Glad I missed when LA Galaxy supporters ambushed it with a blue smoke bomb. Also glad I missed Garcetti giving his perfunctory lip-service at the 8:30AM kick-off press conference. (Still not sure why CicLAvia has to do a kick-off at every single event. Maybe if someone could memorialize every pedestrian and cyclist killed by drivers in Los Angeles since the last CicLAvia?? Nah, too depressing.)

    Metro Bikeshare seemed to be the big winner yesterday. Every bikeshare kiosk along or near the route was sold out. Even with “Defend Boyle Heights” protesting their pop-up booth at Mariachi Plaza, they sold out of bikes. The popularity of Metro Bike at CicLAvia yesterday furthers the argument that Los Angeles needs to create safer places for people to ride if Metro Bike is to survive.

  • Militant Angeleno

    Actually, only the stretch between Boyle Ave & Spring Street and Spring Street and Figueroa were the same as the O.G. 10/10/10 CicLAvia route…

    Already voiced this on Twitter, but for the rest of y’allz, here’s some observations:

    – CI-COLD-VIA. This was the chilliest CicLAvia ever. The high on Sunday was 65, the lowest high temp in CicLAvia history since it was 68 in the northeast SFV during the first Van Nuys Blvd route in March 2016 — and it even rained that morning!

    – LOTS OF FOLKS IN RAMS GEAR. People donning Dodger blue is a common sight during CicLAvia as most of the events take place during baseball season, but this time fans of the back-to-back NFC West Champs got to don their team’s gear en masse.

    – METRO BIKE IN FULL FORCE. Saw a TON of people use those green Metro Bikes (also the whirr of those Metro Bike gears are an unmistakable sound). Mostly because there’s so many available kiosks on or near the route now.

    – ONEWHEELERS. Saw quite a few people rolling in Onewheels (those skateboards with the big-ass wheel in the middle) this time around.

    – SCOOTER NATION? Surprisingly, hardly saw anyone riding on Bird or Lime E-scooters. Even though their use is officially discouraged, people still have sneaked e-bikes and motorized bicycles into the route in the past.

    – CICLAS GREETINGS. The December date meant holiday decorations and Christmas trees along the route, especially along storefronts on Cesar Chavez. And the large white tree at Grand Park was a tell-tale sign of the season. Didn’t see anyone wear Santa costumes like the last December CicLAvia (in 2014).

    – BICYCLE! BICYCLE! The music of Queen, spurred by the popularity of the recent “Bohemian Rhapsody” biopic, was the predominant soundtrack heard bumpin’ from portable sound systems this time around. Interestingly, people were also bumpin’ Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” from their systems, even 4 years after the song’s release.

