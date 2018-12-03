CicLAvia ‘Heart of Los Angeles’ 2018 Open Thread

Yesterday, L.A.’s premiere open streets festival CicLAvia returned to central Los Angeles for its “Heart of Los Angeles” route. The event took place on car-free streets through Boyle Heights, Chinatown, Little Tokyo, the Arts District, and downtown L.A.’s historic core. Much of the route, including the beautiful Fourth Street Bridge over the L.A. River, was the same as was featured during L.A.’s first CicLAvia on October 10, 2010.

Central, transit-friendly routes like this are always pleasantly crowded. Tens of thousands of people bicycled, skated, walked, and otherwise enjoyed their way along the route.

With recent rains and cool crisp sunny weather, the light showed Los Angeles’ people and buildings beautifully.

Readers – how was your CicLAvia experience?