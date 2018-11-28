SGV Connect 30 – New Bike Facilities in Arcadia and New Councilmembers in Alhambra

Wow. November went by quickly.

Welcome to another episode of SGV Connect. This week we’re looking at both new bike infrastructure on the way in Arcadia and recapping some local changes in Alhambra’s City Council that could lead to some progressive change.

First, Kris interviews Phil Wray, the Deputy Development Services Director / City Engineer for the city of Arcadia. The city of Arcadia is working on a grant-funded citywide Bicycle Facility Improvements project which includes bike lanes, routes, bicycle friendly intersections, and bike racks throughout the city. The bulk of the nearly $1.5 million project is coming from the state’s Active Transportation Program, with about a third coming from Metro and a local match.

Then, Damien talks to Ron Sahu, an environmental engineer that has been a key part of the movement to open up the City of Alhambra’s government to make it more transparent and responsive. The group was able to win two of the three City Council elections because of its grassroots efforts.

