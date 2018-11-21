Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Might Complete the LA River Bike Path in the Next Decade (Downtown News)
  • E-Scooters Arrive in Alta Dena, East Pasadena (Star-News)
  • Santa Clarita Unveils Bicycle Detection Ap for Red Lights (SCV News)
  • Encinitas Sues to Keep 101 Dangerous (NBC7)
  • Times Story on Green Line Delay Republished in (Mass Transit Mag)
  • How Gavin Newsom can be the environmental leader we need (CALmatters)
  • It’s Thanksgiving. People Are Going to Drive Places… (Curbed)
  • …Of Course There Are Some Great Bike Options for Tomorrow (Biking in L.A.)

