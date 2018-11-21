Today’s Headlines
- Metro Might Complete the LA River Bike Path in the Next Decade (Downtown News)
- E-Scooters Arrive in Alta Dena, East Pasadena (Star-News)
- Santa Clarita Unveils Bicycle Detection Ap for Red Lights (SCV News)
- Encinitas Sues to Keep 101 Dangerous (NBC7)
- Times Story on Green Line Delay Republished in (Mass Transit Mag)
- How Gavin Newsom can be the environmental leader we need (CALmatters)
- It’s Thanksgiving. People Are Going to Drive Places… (Curbed)
- …Of Course There Are Some Great Bike Options for Tomorrow (Biking in L.A.)
See You Monday…