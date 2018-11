Today’s Headlines

Construction Authority Plans Phased Build Of Foothill Gold Line To Montclair (SGV Tribune)

Metro Refines West Santa Ana Branch Rail Plans (Urbanize)

Metro Proposes Crappy Road-Widening To Replace N. 710 (@CarterRubin Twitter)

Reseda Blvd Improvements Meeting This Thursday (CiclaValley)

L.A. Is A Micro-Mobility Sleeping Giant (Have A Go)

County Considers Converting General Hospital To Housing (Urbanize, Curbed)

So. Cal High-Speed Rail Cost Estimate Up $11B (LAT)

Pedestrian Observations Looks Into L.A. Population Density

