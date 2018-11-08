Today’s Headlines
- More Election Results:
…Looks Like Clean Water Parcel Tax Measure W Passed (LAT, Curbed)
…Homeless Advocate Katie Hill Unseats Steve Knight (LAT)
…Prop 10 Rent Control Aftermath (Let’s Go L.A.)
…CityLab On Mobility Initiatives Nationwide, Including Prop 6 Defeat
- Norwalk UP Freight Train Derailment Blocks Metrolink Riders (The Source)
- Councilmember Huizar’s Home, Offices Raided By FBI (LAT, Eastsider)
- Grand Avenue Development To Finally Break Ground (Downtown News)
- CSUN Dean Hit By Skateboarder, Looks To Ban Bikes, Scooters (Biking in L.A.)
- Police ID Suspect In Van Nuys Hit-and-Run Cyclist Death (Daily News)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA