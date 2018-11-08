Today’s Headlines

  • More Election Results:
    …Looks Like Clean Water Parcel Tax Measure W Passed (LAT, Curbed)
    …Homeless Advocate Katie Hill Unseats Steve Knight (LAT)
    …Prop 10 Rent Control Aftermath (Let’s Go L.A.)
    CityLab On Mobility Initiatives Nationwide, Including Prop 6 Defeat
  • Norwalk UP Freight Train Derailment Blocks Metrolink Riders (The Source)
  • Councilmember Huizar’s Home, Offices Raided By FBI (LAT, Eastsider)
  • Grand Avenue Development To Finally Break Ground (Downtown News)
  • CSUN Dean Hit By Skateboarder, Looks To Ban Bikes, Scooters (Biking in L.A.)
  • Police ID Suspect In Van Nuys Hit-and-Run Cyclist Death (Daily News)

